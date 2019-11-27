JNU administration panel recommends concessions to all

New Delhi: A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only to those below poverty line. The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday, a JNU official statement said.

Recommendations approved

The formation of the committee had been slammed by the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and students' union, JNUSU. The panel recommendations have been approved by the Executive Council (EC) through circulation, the statement said. Three members of the EC, however, said they were never consulted on the panel's recommendations.

The committee scrutinised the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is R2,000 per month, including electricity and water charges of R300 a month. The panel has recommended that R1,000 may be charged per month in place of R2,000 a month towards the utility and service charges for all the students, the varsity said. The committee has also recommended 75 per cent reduction in the utility and service charges for all eligible BPL students who would be charged R500 in place of R2,000 per month.

It is expected that 75 per cent concessions in utility and service charges to the eligible BPL category students and 50 per cent concessions to the rest will go down well with the student community and stakeholders at large, it added. The HLC has recommended that the Revised Hostel Manual, as approved by the Executive Council in its 283rd meeting held on November 13, be implemented from January 2020.

Students say unacceptable

The students' union said the very idea of utility and service charge is "outrageous and unacceptable". The amount they suggested is untenable and students will have to drop out if this sustains, they said. "The administration should think twice before engaging in such juvenile stunts and testing the patience of students."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates