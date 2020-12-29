JNU Attack: 29 people get bail a year after Gateway of India protest

The protesters got bail after the first hearing in the matter at Esplanade Court on Monday

Just a week after a group of activists met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking withdrawal of FIRs filed against CAA-NRC-NPR protesters in the city and across the state, the Esplanade Court granted bail to 29 people including activists, lawyers, students, academicians, artists and civilians, in connection with the Gateway of India protest organised in January this year against the violence on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

All of them appeared in court on Monday morning after being summoned by the police in connection with FIR no. 7/2020 lodged at Colaba police station. In the first hearing of the matter, the police filed a charge sheet against 36 people, 29 of whom were granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of R10,000 each. The next date for hearing in the matter is March 23, 2021.

The FIR was filed by the police under sections 143 and 149 of the IPC and 37(3) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. According to the statement of those who got bail, "The spontaneous protest against violence on JNU students was attended by thousands of civilians and people from all walks of life, including film personalities, political leaders and sitting ministers. We believe that all the criminal cases filed in connection with peaceful protests held in the city to uphold the constitution will be closed at the earliest."

Last week, a delegation comprising activist Feroze Mithiborwala, Prakash Reddy, Varsha Vidya Vilas, Bilal Khan, Amol Madame and Aparna Dalvi had met Deshmukh. The activists had said, "Deshmukh assured us that all criminal cases in connection with anti-CAA-NPR- NRC protests and those concerning violence on students will be withdrawn by the government and that the matter has been forwarded for further action."

Advocate Lara Jesani, one of the 29 people who got bail, said, "It is unfortunate that the police are pursuing this case even though the protest was peaceful and democratic in nature. It was staged to uphold constitutional values and rights. Only a few have been named even though thousands, including sitting ministers, attended the protest. The charges should be dropped. The charges are nominal. Had the police insisted on surety or large cash bail it would have been excessive, so it is good that bail has been granted on personal bond, although none of this is ideal."

