JNU hostel fee hike rolled back, students call it a 'sham'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially rollback the hike in hostel fees and removed the provisions for curfew timings and dress code from the hostel manual, following protests by students for 16 days. The decision was taken in JNU's Executive Council (EC) meeting. "Executive Committee announces major rollback in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," HRD Secretary R Subrmanyam tweeted.

Sources said the room rent which was raised to Rs 600 from Rs 20 for single occupancy will now be Rs 200. Similarly, for double occupancy the rent was hiked from Rs 300 from Rs 10, which will now be Rs 100. JNU students' union and teachers' association have termed the "partial rollback" of fee hike "cosmetic". "We reject this sham propaganda and selective usage of facts," students' union said.

