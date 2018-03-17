JNU professor faces sexual harassment case

A case has been registered against a professor of the JNU's School of Life Sciences following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a group of women students, police said



Representation pic

A case has been registered against a professor of the JNU's School of Life Sciences following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a group of women students, police said.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj police station, they said. "The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of girls.

If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her," the women students said in a statement. "There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent," it said.

