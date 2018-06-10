JNU student leader Umar Khalid files a police complaint

The matter is being investigated

Umar Khalid. File Pic

JNU student leader Umar Khalid has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that he and Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani had received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, a senior official said yesterday. The matter is being investigated.

"Mevani has been receiving death threats for the last two-three days. In one of the calls he received, the caller had mentioned my name, too. He had mentioned that if we don't stop giving speeches we would be killed. Mevani informed me and I approached the police. A case has been registered and they said that they will do a threat assessment and take a call on providing police protection," Khalid said.

