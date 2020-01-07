JNU violence: After attending government gig, B-Town celebs go mum

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Sunday night, it was obvious that the Twitter feed of Bollywood stars wouldn't be filled with eager selfies as the biggies of Bollywood stayed away from the pro-CAA meeting. The handful of industry insiders, who did answer Piyush Goyal's bulawa including Ranvir Shorey, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kunal Kohli, seem to have taken an oath of silence. While director Rahul Rawail was the only one who entertained a few questions, his answers were far from enlightening.

"We had dinner. We spoke to Mr Goyal. He explained to us the details of CAA," he shared. When asked to elaborate on their discussion about the CAA, he curtly said, "You asked a question. I answered" before hanging up. Urvashi Rautela was friendlier than Rawail as we exchanged warm new year greetings. However, when asked about the meeting, she promised to call us back in five minutes. We're still waiting for the call.

