JNU violence: No accused identified, no names in FIR, no arrests

Students stage a protest against Sunday's violence, at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has begun a probe into Sunday's violence in JNU after the Union Home Ministry on Monday asked for a detailed report from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Crime Branch has formed nine teams to ascertain the perpetrators of the attack.

According to sources in the Delhi police, the Crime Branch has taken all the CCTV footages under its custody as it begins probe. This was confirmed by a top police officer, who did not wish to be named. A Delhi police officer told IANS, "We have seen the FIR filed at Vasant Kunj police station. Nobody has been named in the FIR. Names will be added later as per the investigation."

The police are seeking answers to the big questions — Who were the attackers? Were they outsiders or from within the campus? As the attackers were wearing masks, how could they get into the campus if they were from nearby areas such as Kishangarh and Humayunpur?

The Crime Branch has also come to know that the district police PCR vans were deployed in the area long before the mob attack took place on Sunday evening. The cops are also investigating if the JNU administration dilly-dallied in calling the police.

According to a source in Crime Branch, "All the gates of JNU are manned by security personnel. No outsider can get into the campus without permission. Then how armed masked men got into the campus — is also a big question we are investigating." "CCTV footage will greatly help to identify the goons even though their faces were covered with masks," said a source.

Teachers demand VC's resignation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association demanded the removal of VC M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob. Addressing a press meet, the JNU teachers also demanded an enquiry into the violence on Sunday. After what happened on campus on Sunday night, "the VC has to go," the JNUTA said.

Delhi elections on February 8

The election commission on Monday announced February 8 to be the date of the Delhi assembly polls. Model code of conduct comes into effect with the announcement, the EC said. The date of notification is January 14, while January 21 will be the last date of filing nominations.

VC skips meeting with HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry met officials from the JNU administration on Monday and took stock of the situation on the campus following Sunday's violence, even as VC M Jagadesh Kumar skipped the meeting. It was attended by the JNU registrar, proctor and other administration officials.

