JNU Violence: Students' names given by admin not in accused list

New Delhi: The Delhi police have registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said.

The JNU administration had given the names of students union office bearers, including its president Aishe Gosh in connection with the vandalism but the police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

One compliant was lodged on January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered on January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said. JNUSU vice president Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room.

'BJP can't incite violence'

Meanwhile, Union minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said no worker or leader of the BJP can incite violence and alleged that the Congress and the AAP were behind the attack.

'JNU is a secure place'

However, under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity.

In a brief statement, Kumar said, "Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever