Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from French Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Pic/AFP

French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has announced his withdrawl from French Open this year due to insufficient recovery from left knee meniscus surgery. "Despite all efforts to get back on time, I am unfortunately forced to withdraw from Lyon and Roland Garros," the 33-year-old Tsonga wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Currently placed 37th at ATP World Rankings, Tsonga has not played any match since he withdrew in the semifinals of the Montpellier tournament early in February, before choosing to have an operation on his left knee meniscus. French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the calendar, will have its main draw slated from May 27 until June 10.

