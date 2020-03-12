Joaquin, Leopard Rock likely to duel for Jimmy Bharucha Trophy

The feature event of Thursday, the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy, has attracted three-year-old horses. Five of the nine have been winners of one race each, and only one is an unknown entity--Fire Nice, who will be making her debut.

Joaquin's impressive wire-to-wire victory on this track last month will most probably make him the bookmakers' favourite. However, Leopard Rock, who posted a sensational victory in the hands of S A Amit when least expected, is now getting top jockey in Suraj Narredu, and therefore, is the one who will not let Joaquin win without a fight. Soaring High and Skyfall care capable of adding pep to the finish.

Selections:

Six Speed Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)

Adams Beginning 1, Solo Mission 2, Sandra's Secret 3.

Gold Star Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Gallantry 1, Rhapsody 2, Sunrise Ruby 3.

Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (For 3y; 1200m)

Joaquin 1, Leopard Rock 2, Skyfall 3.

Assert The Right Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Flying Dragon 1, Paolita 2, Highdare 3.

Royal Deeds Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Super Mario 1, Direwolf 2, Stick To The Plan 3.

Behram A Engineer Cup (Class IV; 1400m)

North Winds 1, Mount Moriah 2, Oui Sauvage 3.

Six Speed Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)

Golden Steal 1, Twinspire 2, Ame 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Pricipessa (1-8), Verdandi (4-1) & Blazing Bay (7-9)

