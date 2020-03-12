Search

Joaquin, Leopard Rock likely to duel for Jimmy Bharucha Trophy

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 09:46 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Mumbai

Joaquin's impressive wire-to-wire victory on this track last month will most probably make him the bookmakers' favourite.

This picture has been used for representation purpose
The feature event of Thursday, the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy, has attracted three-year-old horses. Five of the nine have been winners of one race each, and only one is an unknown entity--Fire Nice, who will be making her debut.

Joaquin's impressive wire-to-wire victory on this track last month will most probably make him the bookmakers' favourite. However, Leopard Rock, who posted a sensational victory in the hands of S A Amit when least expected, is now getting top jockey in Suraj Narredu, and therefore, is the one who will not let Joaquin win without a fight. Soaring High and Skyfall care capable of adding pep to the finish.

Selections:

Six Speed Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)
Adams Beginning 1, Solo Mission 2, Sandra's Secret 3.

Gold Star Plate (Class III; 1600m)
Gallantry 1, Rhapsody 2, Sunrise Ruby 3.

Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (For 3y; 1200m)
Joaquin 1, Leopard Rock 2, Skyfall 3.

Assert The Right Plate (Class V; 1600m)
Flying Dragon 1, Paolita 2, Highdare 3.

Royal Deeds Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Super Mario 1, Direwolf 2, Stick To The Plan 3.

Behram A Engineer Cup (Class IV; 1400m)
North Winds 1, Mount Moriah 2, Oui Sauvage 3.

Six Speed Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m) 
Golden Steal 1, Twinspire 2, Ame 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None
Upsets: Pricipessa (1-8), Verdandi (4-1) & Blazing Bay (7-9)

