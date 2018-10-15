Joaquin Phoenix dons goofy clown costume, make-up

hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix wore a neon green wig, tiny hat, and plaid jacket as he paraded around a street here holding a sale sign

Joaquin Phoenix

After revealing his first look as Batman's iconic nemesis, The Joker, actor Joaquin Phoenix sported goofy costume and make-up for the character. The Oscar winner wore a neon green wig, tiny hat, and plaid jacket as he paraded around a street here holding a sale sign, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The origin story sees Phoenix in the titular role despite Jared Leto most recently playing The Joker in Suicide Squad. Apart from Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Bryan Callen are also set to star in director Todd Phillips standalone film on Joker. Joker is scheduled to release in October 2019.

In September, Todd Phillips unveiled the first look of Phoenix from Joker. In a short screen test video shared on Instagram, Phoenix can be seen staring blankly into the camera before cracking a slight smile until his face is interspersed with images of him as the Joker.

