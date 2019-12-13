MENU
Joaquin Phoenix shooting for Mike Mills' film in extreme cold

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 09:33 IST | IANS | New York

Joaquin Phoenix was wearing a dark green coat with black pants and shoes on the Central Park set, as a small amount of snow was seen on the ground.

Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix

Joker fame Joaquin Phoenix was spotted shooting Mike Mills directorial project in New York City's Central Park. The film is yet to be titled. Several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Phoenix was seen smiling and hanging out on a large rock outside with a young co-star, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Phoenix was wearing a dark gree coat with black pants and shoes on the Central Park set, as a small amount of snow was seen on the ground.

He was also spotted chatting with the 55-year-old director Mills, who last directed 20th Century Women in 2016. For his performance in Joker, Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor At The Golden Globes.

