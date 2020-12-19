Job racket scam: BMC employee, former cop among three arrested

The Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell has busted a job racket and arrested three people. According to the police, one of the accused is a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, another a former civic worker, and the third one a former police constable.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nitin Dhotre, 39, Prakash Sadafule, 62, (former BMC employee) and Priti Takar, 67, (former constable). Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Prakash Jadhav said, "We received information about a job racket after which our property cell officers started working on it, and on Friday we arrested all the three accused."

An officer said, "The accused have cheated more than 400 people and they used to demand anything between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh from each person to provide jobs."

Police sources said Takar had joined the force in 1978 and served at the Airport, Dongri Crime Branch, and Yellow Gate police station. She resigned in 1993.

In 2017, she joined the gang and started cheating people. The first case was registered at Borivli police station. "The accused used to go to a civic-run hospital and look for an isolated area to carry out their activities. They would call the job aspirants there and because of the place the victims would never be suspicious of their activities and realise that they were being cheated," the officer added. The accused used to take money from them on the pretext of health check-ups, surety fees, training fees, etc.

Kedari Pawar, inspector from the property cell said, "Today we produced the accused before the metropolitan magistrate court. They have been remanded to police custody."

