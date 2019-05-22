Jobless man throws friend from a multi-storey carpark after feud over phone

crime

The victim's body was found three days later on the landing of deck 3A

Representational image

A man admitted in court that he threw his friend from a multi-storey car- park after having a feud over a phone.

The 28-yr old Syed Maffi Hasan was convicted of murder after he admitted that he had lifted part-time waitress Atika Dolkifli, 23, and threw her over the parapet of Deck 5A at a carpark in Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on August 31, 2015.

According to the High Court, the two got to know of each other on Facebook in 2013 and reconnected in April 2015.

The victim had lent her spare phone to the accused, who was jobless.

The iPhone 5C later became faulty and he spent close to USD 125 on repairs but lied to her about the cost. He sought reimbursement of USD 300.

He went to her workplace and her house on many occasions but was turned away by her father.

The victim's brother told Maffi to keep the phone and warned him to not contact the victim again.

However, Maffi arranged to meet her after her shift ended on August 31, 2015.

According to the CCTV footage, the two entered the car parking together at 9:50 pm and Syed Maffi left alone with her handbag at 10:30 pm.

He admitted that they had an argument over the cost of the repair which is when he pushed her. He then dragged her down the remaining steps and threw her over the parapet.

He left her handbag inside a drain in Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

The victim's father lodged a complaint on Sept 1, 2015.

The court has given him a death penalty or life imprisonment for committing murder with the intention of causing bodily injury.

