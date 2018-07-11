Jodhpur police bust copying racket, cash worth Rs 4,09,500 seized and 11 arrested

The police have also seized cash worth Rs 4,09,500, some blank cheques, edited photographs of the applicants, stamp papers, computers, and mobile phones, IGP (Jodhpur range) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said

Representational Picture

With the arrest of 11 people, police today claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in facilitating copying during Rajasthan police constable recruitment examination.

The police have also seized cash worth Rs 4,09,500, some blank cheques, edited photographs of the applicants, stamp papers, computers, and mobile phones, IGP (Jodhpur range) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

A total of 11 people, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested during a raid at their coaching centre here.

Describing the modus operandi of the gang, Ghumaria said the accused would make some other student sit in the examination in place of the actual applicant or their client.

"For this, they would morph the photo of the applicant so as to make him look identical to the dummy candidate sitting in the examination," said Ghumaria, adding that the morphed photograph was then pasted on the admit card of the candidate.

SP,Jodhpur(rural) Rajan Dushyant said the gang operator, identified as Bhikaram Jyani, used to meet his clients (candidates) at different places to avoid suspicion.

