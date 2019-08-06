Jodhpur woman thrashed after cow enters neighbour's field

crime

The incident took place in Jatawas village of Lohawat Tehsil in Jodhpur district

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Jodhpur: Police here have begun investigations after a woman alleged that she was beaten by the owner and others after one of her cattle entered their field, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ghasilal Meena said on Tuesday.

"A woman has filed a complaint stating that she was beaten by her neighbours while she was tending to her cattle. According to the lady, one of her cows entered the fields of her neighbour following which she was mercilessly beaten by persons named Baburam, Likhmaram and others with sticks and even her clothes were torn off," Meena told ANI.

A video of the incident which was recorded by a bystander has also gone viral on social media and police are looking to use it in order to identify and nab the culprits.

Further details in the matter are underway.

