Jodie Comer, Joe Keery board Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy

hollywood

Jodie Comer and Joe Keery have joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds-starrer sci-fi comedy Free Guy

Jodie Comer

Actors Jodie Comer and Joe Keery have joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds-starrer sci-fi comedy "Free Guy". The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for helming "Night at the Museum" series and executive producing hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

The story, penned by Matt Lieberman, follows a background character who realises he is living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer, who most recently starred in thriller series "Killing Eve", will portray the avatar, named Molotov Girl. In the real world, she is a mousy programmer who actually created the game but was devastated when it was stolen from her.

Keery, who played Steve Harrington in two seasons of Levy's "Stranger Things", will portray a programmer "who may or may not have a secret agenda". Also joining the cast is "Get Out" star Lil Rel. The actor will essay the role of Reynolds' best friend and fellow Non-Playable Character.

Reynolds will produce the project under his banner Maximum Effort, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Levy will also produce through his production house 21 Laps. The actor, who most recently starred in "Deadpool 2", is currently shooting for Michael Bay's "6 Underground" for Netflix. He is also lending his voice for Legendary's "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever