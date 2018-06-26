Jodie Foster excited to play an older character

Hotel Artemis is a high-tech ER for criminals set in a bleak near-future and run by Foster's Nurse

Hotel Artemis

Jodie Foster is ceding the director's chair for MVP Entertainment's upcoming movie Hotel Artemis. Foster has not been in an onscreen capacity since 2013's Elysium, but she'll move back in front of the camera for Hotel Artemis. And now not only has she returned on-screen but is also playing a character much older than she is. She was excited to be someone who could be somewhat of a transformation, physically and otherwise.

Foster enjoyed taking on the role of an older character. "It's fun to feel free enough to play a little, grey-haired lady, feisty and kind of Barbara Stanwyck-y," she said. "She has rules and enforces them, but she also has panic attacks and hasn't been outside in years. She's a prisoner of her own grief."

Hotel Artemis is a high-tech ER for criminals set in a bleak near-future and run by Foster's Nurse. A members-only club, Artemis is where an assassin lurks, where the nation's mightiest crime czar tries life-saving surgery, where rules are ripe for breaking.

