Jodie Foster found 'Hotel Artemis' herself

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster discovered "Hotel Artemis" on her own, says director Drew Pearce. "The casting of Jodie Foster was incredible, as she actually discovered the script on her own and reached out to us about the role," Pearce said in a statement to IANS.

"Don't ask me how she got it -- officially it hadn't even left the office. Which is very in-keeping with the Artemis, to be fair," he added. "Hotel Artemis" marks Foster's first acting project since 2013's "Elysium".

Pearce's action thriller features Foster as a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals in a near-future Los Angeles torn by riots.

Pearce, whose writing credits include "Iron Man 3" and "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation," directed from his own script in his feature debut. The film is being brought to the country by MVP Entertainment. It will release on July 6.

