Jodie Foster to direct, star in remake of Icelandic thriller

Jodie Foster will direct, co-produce and star in an English-language remake of the thriller Woman at War

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster will direct, co-produce and star in an English-language remake of the thriller Woman at War, Icelands submission to the Foreign Language competition at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards. The Icelandic movie centers on a music teacher who's escalating her sabotage against the local aluminum industry when she discovers that her adoption application has been approved and a baby girl is awaiting her in the Ukraine, reports variety.com.

The script won the best script prize in the Critics' Week section of the Cannes Film Festival. Foster plans to relocate the setting to the American West. It will be her fifth directorial gig following "Money Monster", "The Beaver" "Home for the Holidays" and "Little Man Tate".

She won best actress Oscars for "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs."

