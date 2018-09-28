Jodie Sweetin opens about a sexual assault encounter

hollywood

Jodie Sweetin has come out in the open about her own sexual assault experience amid American professor Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

Actress Jodie Sweetin has come out in the open about her own sexual assault experience amid American professor Christine Blasey Ford's testimony.

On Thursday, in light of Ford's emotional testimony at a Supreme Court hearing, Sweetin spoke out in support about her own experience, via Instagram. Wearing a camouflage jacket with the words "What doesn't kill you f***s you up mentally" written on the back, Sweetin explained to her social media followers why she supports and identifies with Ford, reports people.com.

"I stand with her. I am her. I was the girl who never reported because I blamed myself. I was the woman who never reported because I didn't want to go through the pain and ridicule.

"What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatised when they do come forward. We are told that if it were "real," we would have reported it at the time. Often when we were merely children or young girls," the "Fuller House" actress wrote.

Giving examples of what young girls have to endure if they do speak out, Sweetin, a mother of two daughters -- Zoie Laurel May, 10, and Beatrix Carlin, 8 -- came to a simple conclusion: "It was easier to stay quiet."

She added: "As we grew older and it happened again, we had been trained to remain silent. We had learned the lesson that no one will believe us. That even if someone does, it holds no consequence. We had watched other women come forward, only to be told 'there were no witnesses, so it's your word against his', knowing that 'his' story is always more believed than 'hers'."

She finished her post by encouraging others not to be dismissive of the courageous survivors, like Ford, who have spoken up and shared their stories.

Sweetin also promised her followers that she would take action moving forward. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday where he strongly denied Ford's claim that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

