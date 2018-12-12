Jodie Whittaker to return as Doctor Who in 2020

hollywood

Jodie Whittaker will return in her groundbreaking role a female timelord in "Doctor Who", set to be back on global screens in early 2020

Actress Jodie Whittaker will return in her groundbreaking role a female timelord in Doctor Who, set to be back on global screens in early 2020. The show was renewed by the BBC amid mixed overnight but strong consolidated numbers in the UK, and strong ratings in the US.

After a huge spike in female viewership, BBC announced Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be back on "Doctor Who" for another season, reported Whittaker. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2020 for new episodes of the hit series. The final episode of Season 11 aired on Sunday on BBC and will return for a New Year's special, titled "Resolution", airing January 1, 2019.

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, who star as the Doctor's friends, will also be back for Season 12. Earlier in 2018, Whittaker said it was "liberating" to be the first female to take on the role of the Doctor. "I have never approached a role thinking as how would a woman play this role because I just am one and I don't know if a guy has ever gone, 'How would a guy do this scene?'" she said during a press conference at San Diego Comic-Con.

