'We feel good about where we are': Joe Biden addresses crowd in home state Delaware

Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware | Image: AFP

As polls were closing across the US after American voted in the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed a crowd in his home state of Delaware, thanking supporters for their patience.

"Good evening. Your patience is commendable. We feel good about where we are," the BBC quoted Biden as saying to his supporters at an outdoor venue in Wilmington on Tuesday night as counting of the votes were underway in the state.

"We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we would go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.

"But we feel good about where we are. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election.

"It ain't over until every vote, every ballot is counted," the former Vice President added.

Delaware, which has already projected Biden as a winner, has been his hometown since he moved there as a young boy from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The state went to former Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Delaware last voted for a Republican in 1988.

The electoral vote count as of Tuesday night at 11.30 p.m. (10 a.m. IST Wednesday morning) placed Biden at 209 and Trump 118. The magic number is 270.

Deep red states have not budged. Trump has already picked up South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.

Meanwhile, Biden has won Colorado, New Hampshire, District of Columbia, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and California.

Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris chose Delaware as their election night hub.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever