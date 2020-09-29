Joe Biden urges Senate to hold off Barrett's voting until after Nov poll

President Donald Trump is pushing for quick confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, implored the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to "let the people decide.

Trump's announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track poll season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday at the White House, the president vowed she will be confirmed "very quickly." Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to "take a step back from the brink." Biden is urging Senate Republicans not to fan a controversy during an already tumultuous election year for a country reeling from the coronavirus crisis, a struggling economy and protests over racial injustice.

