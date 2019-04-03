Joe Biden's camp rejects 'smears' about his behaviour with women

international

And to this day, right wing trolls and others continue to exploit them

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Joe Biden's 2020 campaign-in-waiting pushed back Monday on "smears" it said he faces regarding his physical contact with women, as a new accuser emerged to say the former vice president crossed the line. Biden's spokesman pointed to doctored or misleading photographs that have circulated on the internet for years.

"These smears and forgeries have existed in the dark recesses of the internet for a while," the spokesman, Bill Russo, said in a statement, referring to images that show Biden being overly familiar with women and children.

"And to this day, right wing trolls and others continue to exploit them," he added. Biden issued a statement Sunday saying he would respectfully listen to women who accused him of misconduct, but that in his decades of public life, "not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately."

