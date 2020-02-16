Amid pregnancy news Joe Jonas celebrates Valentine's Day by posting Sophie's picture

American singer Joe Jonas celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a sweet tribute to wife and actor Sophie Turner on Friday following the news of them expecting their first child. The 30-year-old singer shared a picture of Sophie where she is seen frolicking about on a dirt-covered pavement between two rows of trees. He captioned the photo with a heart.

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) onFeb 14, 2020 at 2:31am PST

On Friday, the 'Sucker' singer shared an adorable selfie where Sophie is seen sporting a pout. 'Us Weekly' confirmed on Wednesday that Sophie is pregnant with the couple's first child and a source to the outlet confirmed that the 'Game of Thrones' actor is "due in the middle of summer." The pregnancy news came nine months after the couple tied the knot in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

