Joe Jonas: Priyanka Chopra knocked Nick Jonas off his feet, he was a puppy dog

Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Tuner and Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas has revealed that his brother Nick fell hook, line and sinker for Priyanka Chopra after their MET gala outing in 2017. In an interview to an American magazine, Joe was asked about Priyanka and Nick's love story. "I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog."

Joe added, "He's sitting on the floor. And Sophie [fiancée Tuner] and I were just laughing at him. We're like, 'Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now." Joe further revealed that he has a photograph of Nick being smitten by PeeCee during that night. The Desi Girl sure charmed the American singer.

