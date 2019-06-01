Joe Jonas reveals how his parents found out about his marriage
During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", Joe revealed that his parents found out that he and Sophie had tied the knot from the Internet rather than hearing the news from him
Singer Joe Jonas says his parents found out he'd married actress Sophie Turner in Vegas from the Internet. He married Turner in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Awards.
During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", Joe revealed that his parents found out that he and Sophie had tied the knot from the Internet rather than hearing the news from him.
The revelation comes just days after the Jonas Brothers singer admitted that wedding guest Diplo "ruined" their surprise wedding by live-streaming it on Instagram.
Speaking about his "quickie" wedding, Graham asked Joe if his parents now know that he's married to Sophie, after their recent nuptials in Las Vegas, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Joe revealed: "They do, the Internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!"
While Joe's parents found out thanks to the Internet, Sophie's mother Sally told MailOnline: "Sophie did call me before. She said, 'mum, I'm getting married in Vegas'."
With a big smile on her face, she added: "I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew."
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Gauri Khan repeats her Isha Ambani-wedding saree for family function
- Mouni Roy ousted from Bole Chudiyan for being 'unprofessional'? Actress' spokesperson responds
- Ananya Panday just spilled some secrets from her shoot in Italy
- Bharat runtime: Makers strip Salman Khan starrer down from 3 hours; here's why
- Bala movie plagiarism case: Kamal Kant Chandra files police complaint after team kicks off shooting
- Malaika Arora makes a splash in her amazing bikini picture
- Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot for Brahmastra in Varanasi
- Photos: Suhana and mum Gauri Khan look drop-dead gorgeous at a wedding
- Tara Sutaria's uncanny resemblance to Taimur Ali Khan drives Arjun Kapoor crazy
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sunil Grover reveals things about Salman, Katrina and Bharat you shouldn't miss