Joe Root puts England on top vs Sri Lanka

England reached 324-9 - a second innings lead of 278 - when bad light stopped play for the day

England Joe Root kisses his helmet after scoring a 100 v SL yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Captain Joe Root smashed 124 and newcomer Ben Foakes again hit valuable tail-end runs to put England in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka here yesterday. England reached 324-9 - a second innings lead of 278 - when bad light stopped play for the day. Foakes was batting on 51 alongside James Anderson on four.

Spinner Akila Danajanya, whose action is under investigation by the ICC, claimed six wickets on the turning pitch. He trapped Root lbw and then bowled Sam Curran for nought with his next ball.

