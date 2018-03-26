Joe Wright to direct The Woman in the Window

Joe Wright has also been linked to an adaptation of John Williams' Stoner, but it's not clear if The Woman in the Window will come before that project



Joe Wright with Anoushka Shankar

Darkest Hour filmmaker Joe Wright, who has separated from Indian origin sitar player Anoushka Shankar, is set to direct "The Woman in the Window" a big screen adaptation of A.J. Finns best-seller. The news was reported by variety.com.

Tracy Letts, the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of August, Osage County will pen the script for the project, to be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

The Woman in the Window centres on the reclusive Anna Fox, a doctor who spends her days holed up in her New York City brownstone, fortifying herself with too much wine, binge watching old movies, and spying on her neighbours. She witnesses something she shouldn't while keeping tabs on the Russell family, the seemingly picture perfect clan that lives across the way.

The book made its debut in stores in January, and has been doing well.

Wright is in demand following the box office and awards season success of Darkest Hour, the Winston Churchill biopic which grossed an impressive USD 144.6 million worldwide and got Gary Oldman a Best Actor Oscar award, variety.com said.

The director has also been linked to an adaptation of John Williams' Stoner, but it's not clear if The Woman in the Window will come before that project.

