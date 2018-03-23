Joel Edgerton signs Netflix drama 'The King'

Joel Edgerton was already on board the project as he co-penned the script with David Michod

Actor Joel Edgerton has joined the cast of Netflix's "The King". The "Red Sparrow" star was already on board the project as he co-penned the script with David Michod, who is also directing the film, reported Variety.

This is third collaboration between Edgerton and Michod, who had earlier worked together on the films, "Animal Kingdom" (2010) and "The Rover" (2014). "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothee Chalamet is also aboard the project, playing the role of King Henry V of England.

The film is a modern Shakespearean adaptation and follows a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton). Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michod are the producers on the project.

