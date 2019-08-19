Jofra Archer: Didn't plan to hit Steve Smith
"That is never the plan (to hit a batsman)", Jofra insisted in an interview
London: England fast bowler Jofra Archer insisted he had no intention to hit Australia's Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test, saying "everyone's heart skipped a beat" after he felled the star batsman with a fearsome bouncer at Lord's on Saturday.
In an interview with BBC Radio yesterday, Jofra insisted: "That is never the plan (to hit a batsman). You are trying to get a wicket first. To see him go down, everyone stopped and everyone's heart skipped a beat."
