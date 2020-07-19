Jofra Archer available for third West Indies Test as rain frustrates England

Jofra Archer will be available for England's third and final Test against the West Indies next week after being ruled out of the second match for a breach of Coronavirus protocols, it was announced Saturday. The England and Wales Cricket Board's statement came as the hosts' quest to level the three-match series at 1-1 was frustrated by rain washing out the whole of the third day's play in Manchester.

Both teams have been living in "bio-secure bubble" sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week's first Test, and Old Trafford, where the final two matches of a series that marks international cricket's return from lockdown are taking place. Fast bowler Archer broke the rules by going home to Hove on Monday, during which time he met with an unnamed individual following England's four-wicket loss in the series opener at Southampton before the team travelled north to Manchester.

He was then left out of the ongoing second Test that started Thursday, with Archer self-isolating in an onsite hotel room at Old Trafford for five days. But Archer, 25, could yet feature in the finale after a disciplinary hearing chaired by England managing director Ashley Giles on Friday decided an "undisclosed" fine, believed to be in the region of GBP30,000 ($38,000) and a written warning amounted to sufficient punishment. Archer's "impeccable record" was said to have counted in his favour, with the paceman "full of remorse".

