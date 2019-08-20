Jofra Archer's dramatic test debut against Australia

cricket

England skipper Joe Root pleased to see pacer Jofra live up to the hype in his debut Test against Australia

Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Australia opener David Warner on Sunday. Pic /AFP

London: England captain Joe Root said fast bowler Jofra Archer had "lived up to the hype" with a dramatic Test debut against Australia at Lord's. World Cup winner Archer, who replaced the injured James Anderson in England's team for the second Ashes Test, took five wickets in the drawn match, including 3-32 in Australia's second innings on Sunday.

But Archer's display, which almost helped England achieve an unlikely and series-levelling win in a match severely affected by rain, was about much more than economical figures.

Archer's sheer speed gave England's attack a new cutting edge. Archer hit several Australians, with a fearsome bouncer that slammed into Steven Smith's unprotected neck leading to a concussion that kept the star batsman off the field on the last day at Lord's and could rule him out of the third Test in Leeds starting on Thursday.

"He's come in and he really has made a massive impact, added a different dynamic to our bowling group and has given Australia something different to think about," said Root.



Joe Root

"It's really pleasing to see someone come in on Test debut and really shake up things and live up to the hype — even some of the hype that he put on himself.

"He makes things happen when not many others in world cricket can. Such a unique action and way of bowling, and obviously natural pace, which is always going to be in the game on any surface."

Root added: "When you've got that and the skill of other guys around it, it makes for a tasty combination and I think that's one of the reasons why we always felt we were in the game tonight.

"It makes for a very interesting last three games."

England set Australia a target of 267 to win in 48 overs after Root declared their second innings following Ben Stokes's 115 not out. Archer and left-arm spinner Jack Leach both took three wickets apiece but Marnus Labuschagne, Test cricket's inaugural concussion substitute after coming in for Smith, top-scored with 59 in an Australia total of 154-6 that secured a draw. Labuschagne's innings, which ended with a disputed catch by Root, was all the more impressive given the second ball he faced saw him hit flush on the grille of his helmet by a 91.6 mph Archer bouncer.

England unchanged for 3rd Test at Leeds

London: England named an unchanged squad for this week's third Test against Australia at Headingley. The injured James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will continue his bid to return later in the series by playing in a county 2nd XI match starting Tuesday.

Five

Total number of wickets claimed by Jofra Archer in his debut Test at Lord's

