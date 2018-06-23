Johan Botha to coach Guyana Amazon Warriors in Caribbean Premier League

Botha, who previously represented the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015, has also coached Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League

Former South Africa all-rounder Johan Botha has been appointed head coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise has announced. The Guyana national team and West Indies A Team Manager Rayon Griffith was named his assistant.

"The management of the franchise puts in continuous effort to do things differently with the aim of winning the title. After getting so close over the years we are delighted to have Johan and Rayon at the helm of our coaching staff this year," Warriors' team and operations manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "They are both very professional and are very much involved in cricket coaching and development and are expected to bring new ideas and initiatives to the team set-up," he added.

Botha, who previously represented the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015, has also coached Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. Commenting on his appointment, Botha, who scalped 126 wickets across three formats between 2006 and 2012, said: "I really enjoyed my time with the CPL as a player, and I can't wait to get underway as a coach."

The 2018 edition of the CPL begins on August 8 and runs until September 16.

