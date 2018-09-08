John Abraham all praise for Harshvardhan Rane's dumdaar act in Paltan

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane who recently saw the war drama at one of the special screenings scheduled recently, was pleasantly surprised to hear words of praises from the senior actor

Harshvardhan Rane is beaming with joy! His latest release, J P Dutta’s war drama PALTAN has been receiving encouraging response by the audience, industry and critics alike.

But little did the versatile actor anticipate words of appreciation from John Abraham! The handsome hunk who recently saw the war drama at one of the special screenings scheduled recently, was pleasantly surprised to hear words of praises from the senior actor.

Praising Harshvardhan’s stupendous performance as Major Harbhajan Singh in the multi starrer, John said, "Harsh's sincerity in the film moved me. He brought gravitas and so much heart to Harbhajan Singh the character he played in the film. Here’s wishing the whole crew the very best for the release."

