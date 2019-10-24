John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez to unite once again for Attack

John Abraham announced on his Instagram account on July 13 this year he's gearing up for another action-packed adventure, Attack, which marries high octane sequences with a dose of nationalism and patriotism. In case you missed it, have a look:

Coming to the leading lady, Pinkvilla has reported the makers have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez for the part and she's all set to reunite with Abraham. John and Jacqueline have worked together previously in films like Housefull 2, Race 3 and Dishoom, and this would be their fourth film together. After Drive and Kick 2, the actress gets another major film in her repertoire.

A source stated, "It's Jacqueline Fernandez. Jackie has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Lakshya for some time and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line."

It added, "They were thinking of actresses and they locked Jacqueline because of her athletic figure and her action prowess. Jackie is terrific with stunts and that's also one of the major highlights in Attack."The film is all set to go on floors in December this year, immediately after Abraham's Pagalpanti hits the screens. This is his first comedy after four years and the Anees Bazmee comedy could be a respite for him and his fans and critics. In 2020, the actor will also star in Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, slated to release on June 19 and October 2 respectively.

