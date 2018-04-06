John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer titled Satyameva Jayate'

Milap Zaveri's new film Satyameva Jayate promises intense action and power-packed dialogues



John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee

Milap Zaveri's new film starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee has been titled Satyameva Jayate and will release on August 15. "It gives me great pride as an Indian to announce that my next film as a director 'Satyameva Jayate' releases this Independence Day August 15," Zaveri tweeted.

He also shared a photograph featuring the lead actors. Manoj is seen pointing a gun at John who looks fearlessly into his face. The film promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

