John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti gets a release date!

bollywood

Pagalpanti is an out and out commercial multi-starrer romantic comedy starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D' Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla

Anil Kapoor and John Abraham

Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak are set to bring a rollercoaster comedy – Pagalpanti – directed by Anees Bazmee. Pagalpanti, an out and out commercial multi-starrer romantic comedy starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D' Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat, and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios and is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. The film is slated to release on 6th December 2019.

Anil Kapoor, John Abraham have previously worked with Anees Bazmee in Welcome Back while Ileana D'Cruz has worked with Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee in Mubarkaan. Joining this friendly environment is Arshad Warsi who has already shown us his comic side in several of his previous films.

Bhushan Kumar who is producing the film with Kumar Mangat after Raid again says, "T-Series and Kumarji's Panorama Studios have worked before with Raid and doing Pagalpanti was an immediate yes. Kumarji and his son Abhishek got us the script of this film and my team and I was in splits with what we heard. Plus the entire team right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana we have worked with. Anees directed one of our biggest hit Ready, John and we have collaborated before and now doing several films together. And I have always liked the way Arshad has left us in a split with his comic timings. We are happy to have Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on board too. The characters written are so hilarious that you are laughing throughout."

Abhishek Pathak, Panorama Studios, adds, "Pagalpanti's script is a laugh riot and with an ensemble cast like this and Anees Bazmee's command over the comedy genre, the audience are going to be in for a blast at the cinemas."

The film will have a 90 day start to end schedule in London and Leeds starting from 17th February.

