MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

John Abraham confirms 'Attack' for Independence Day 2020

Published: Dec 01, 2019, 08:05 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

John Abraham
John Abraham

John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, too. His upcoming thriller Attack has been confirmed for August 14, 2020.

This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, and this year he released Batla House on that day.

Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

"Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience," said John.

Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by the character the actor portrays. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

john abrahambollywood newsEntertainment News

Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor attend Devaansh Barjatya's reception

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK