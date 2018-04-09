John Abraham files three criminal complaints against KriArj Entertainment

John Abraham alleges Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment blocked his upcoming film, Parmanu's publicity material that was launched by him online



The war between Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran co-producers John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora intensified over the weekend. In the latest development, it has been reported that Abraham filed three criminal complaints against Arora and her production house for "cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act."



In an official statement issued by JA Entertainment, the actor-producer alleged that Arora had entered into an agreement whereby she had agreed to pay Rs 35 crore to Abraham's company to cover the cost of production, fees of all actors and other production-related expenses. It was against this that Abraham had reportedly agreed to assign the exploitation rights and 50% IPR of the film to Arora's company.

According to the statement, it was after Arora's repeated delays in making payments that Abraham took action. "John followed the due process as laid down by law. He first gave a legal notice and after Prernaa's failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with her in order to save his film," read the statement.

John Abraham also claimed that Arora had illegally blocked the online publicity material of the film launched by him. He also accused her of not paying his dues despite having "already recovered monies in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties... Aggrieved by all these acts of Prernaa and her colleagues and associates at KriArj, John has filed separate complaints for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences under the Information Technology Act, at the Khar Police Station (sic)."

Prernaa Arora's spokesperson said, "As per our knowledge, no case has been registered against Prerna Aroraa or any members of team KriArj. It is apparent that the attempts made by JA Entertainment are an afterthought against KriArj to defame and mentally harass them."

