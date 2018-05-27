John Abraham had a crush on his school teacher!

Parmanu actor John Abraham reveals he had the hots for his "beautiful and intelligent" school teacher



John Abraham

Actor John Abraham confessed that he used to have a crush on his school teacher because she was "beautiful and intelligent". John made the confession when he became part of Zee TV show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters to promote his film Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, read a statement to IANS.

"Having crushes has been a part of my growing up days. In fact, when I was in the second standard, I used to like my class teacher a lot," John said. "So, one fine day, I literally confronted my dad and told him that I like Mrs. Anand, my class teacher, because she is amazingly beautiful and intelligent," he added. Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, released on Friday, is about the nuclear tests that India conducted in 1998.

Also read - John Abraham: Production not a vanity project for me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever