John Abraham honoured to work with Manoj Bajpayee

John Abraham tweets a photo along with Manoj Bajpayee after his film Satyameva Jayate wrapped up

Actor John Abraham says it was an honour for him to work with National Award-winner Manoj Bajpayee in Satyameva Jayate. John on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Manoj and wrote: "So much fun and an honour working with Manoj Bajpayee. It's a wrap for you and my work starts now. Thank you Avinash Gowariker for the picture! 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Manoj replied by saying that he misses working with John and being on the set. "Likewise brother! Missing being on the set with you all already. Good luck with all the fists and the kicks," he wrote.

The film will release on August 15. Satyameva Jayate promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

