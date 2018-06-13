John Abraham: I've become an old horse of film industry

Speaking at the success party for the film Parmanu, John Abraham said that he now understands what works for the film and what runs in the mind of people

John Abraham

Actor-producer John Abraham, who has been appreciated for his new release Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, feels he has become an old horse of the film industry when it comes to taking praise and criticism in his stride. John spoke to the media at a success party for the film here on Tuesday along with director Abhishek Sharma. The actor's career spans over 15 years and he has worked in almost 45 movies in Bollywood.

Talking about the industry, audience and media's changing perception on the ups and downs in his career, John Abraham said: "See it's cyclical. If your one film does good, then people laud you for it and you get a bouquet of flowers for it and if your film doesn't do well, then you also get brickbats for it.

"So I think I have become an old horse in this industry. Now I understand what works for the film and what runs in the mind of people."

Generally, films made on issues of national interest get noticed, and John's Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998. Asked if he is expecting a National Award for his film, he said: "We hope we make it to the National Awards. I think it will be well deserved on the part of our director, Abhishek Sharma.

"It's a good, commercial, entertaining and content-driven film but it's too early to talk about our chances of winning a National Award. We are not over-confident people. We think we will deserve whatever the jury will decide for our film but at the same time I think people loved the film and that is important for us."

John and Akshay Kumar share a really close bond with each other. They have earlier worked in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2 and Dishoom together. But on this Independence Day, Akshay's Gold and John's Satyamev Jayate will clash with each other. On this, John said: "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyamev Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry.

"I love him and I have always wished the best for him and I am sure he also wants best for me."

There have been reports that the release of Salman Khan's Race 3 on June 15 will not affect the screen numbers that have been acquired by Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran. John said it's good news as it will help his movie complete 50 days at the box office. "Personally, I want this film to complete 100 days at the box office... We have a certain target in mind and we want to reach that target. At least 65 days at the box office is what we are looking at and we are hoping for it. We are thankful to the High Court, media, distributors, exhibitors and audience for giving tremendous support for this film."

The movie was caught in a legal battle prior to its release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever