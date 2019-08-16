John Abraham, Jackie Shroff's Mumbai Saga to release on this date

bollywood

Mark your calendars as multi-starrer gangster drama film Mumbai Saga, will release on June 19, next year

Mumbai Saga poster. Pic: Twitter/@bindasbhidu

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media. "John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni, and Amol Gupte... #MumbaiSaga to release on 19 June 2020... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir," he wrote.

Jackie also took to social media to announce the release date of the film and unveil its first official poster.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were the latest actors to join the star-studded cast list, which already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

The direction of the film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film will go on floors in July. 'Mumbai Saga' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

