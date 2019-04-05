John Abraham on Romeo Akbar Walter: Audience will wonder if he is a spy or hero or traitor

bollywood

John Abraham spoke about his film Romeo Akbar Walter while interacting with the media in Mumbai

John Abraham, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher pose during the trailer launch of Romeo Akbar Walter (Pic/AFP)

John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of latest film Romeo Akbar Walter, has said he is doing back to back patriotic films by default, and not by design. John said this on Wednesday while interacting with the media in Mumbai to promote Romeo Akbar Walter.

The actor has worked in patriotic films like "Madras Cafe", "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" and "Satyameva Jayate" in the past and now, he is coming up with a spy thriller film.

Asked whether doing back to back patriotic films is a conscious decision on his part, he said: "Its a sheer coincidence that I am doing it with every film. Of course, I love my country and I think anybody who doesn't love his country has a problem... I feel it's by default and not by design."

John also cleared that he is not following any industry trend, he said: "After this film, I am doing a comedy film 'Pagalpanti' with Anees Bazmee and after that, I am producing a film on motor-cycle racing so, I am not following any specific trend. When I produced 'Vicky Donor', it became a trend-setter. Films like 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'... everything happened after that."

John said "Romeo Akbar Walter" is not a regular patriotic film. "When audience will see 'Romeo Akbar Walter', they will realise that it's a different film because it's not a regular patriotic film. There are many shades of grey and when people will see my character in the film, they will wonder if he is a spy or hero or traitor?"

"Romeo Akbar Walter" (RAW) is an espionage action thriller film, written and directed by Robbie Grewal. It stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles.

Also Read: Romeo Akbar Walter Movie Review: A raw deal!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates