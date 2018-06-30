John Abraham: Satyameva Jayate is unfiltered, hardcore commercial film

Satyameva Jayate features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles. The film is releasing on 15 August, 2018

Actor John Abraham who is all set to show his patriotic streak again with his forthcoming film Satyaameva Jayate has said his film is unfiltered and hardcore commercial film. John Abraham was interacting with media at the trailer launch along with his co-actors Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, director Milap Zaveri, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani on Thursday in Mumbai.

In Satyamva Jayate, John features as a vigilante taking out the rotten apples of the police department who are corrupt in nature.

Talking about nature of the film, John said: "This film deals with patriotism and corruption but I think this is a unfiltered, hardcore commercial film. We were very clear while shooting of the film that we want to make very commercial film. This film has everything in it. It's a full plate which has action, music and drama therefore; I hope audience will have good time while watching this movie."

John is working with Manoj Bajpayee for the second time after working together in Shootout at Wadala and sharing his experience working with Manoj, John said: "When you are sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee that time you learn a lot.

"He is an institution in acting and his niceness is his humility. He is one of the greatest actors that we have in Hindi cinema and sharing screen time with him is very special so, for people like me, it's like watching a film when you are watching Manoj Bajpayee."

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The movie featuring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles is releasing on 15 August, 2018.

