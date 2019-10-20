MENU

John Abraham shares three new posters of his upcoming comedy, Pagalpanti

Published: Oct 20, 2019, 16:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the three new posters of Pagalpanti promise the film will be a joyride.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/John Abraham
There are not too many filmmakers in the Hindi film industry that make comedies. One of the only few names that come out is that of filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Even though he has made films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Deewangee, he's best remembered for titles like No Entry, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng. And now, he's gearing up for another ensemble called Pagalpanti.

The leading man, John Abraham, took to his Twitter account and shared three new posters of the film, and the entire actors look, as the title suggests, mad.

Here they are:

It's refreshing to see Abraham revisit the genre of comedy four years after Welcome Back, ironically directed by Bazmee himself. The actor isn't known for his comic chops, but he says he really enjoys the space and loves to do such films. After Garam Masala and Housefull 2, he seems to have become immensely fond of the genre. And after seeing him in intense dramas like Wazir, Force 2, Parmanu and Batla House, Pagalpanti seems to be a breath of fresh air, both for him and us.

Coming to the other actors, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, the director's favourite, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. Four weeks after Housefull 4, the audiences will have another comedy to look out for when Pagalpanti opens in the cinemas on November 22, 2019.

On the work front, Abraham will also star in films like Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, and Kapoor will be seen in a negative character in Mohit Suri's Malang. Kharbanda will star with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller, Chehre.

