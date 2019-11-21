John Abraham shows off his impressive bike collection; fan says 'ek bike dede'

John Abraham absolutely loves bikes; he's utterly passionate about them. He has a wide variety of the biggest brands in motorcycles in his home garage, so if you've been wondering which bikes John owns, then this video will be a big help to you.

The Pagalpanti actor took to Instagram to give his fans a grand tour of his bike garage where all his 'babies' reside. Here's the video John shared:

View this post on Instagram My babies !! . . #superbikes A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) onNov 20, 2019 at 2:08am PST

Even for people not that into bikes, this video will be quite interesting to watch as John Abraham introduces his fans to his bikes. The actor owns a Kawasaki Ninja, 'fantastic baby' Aprilia, Yamaha R1, a Ducati Panigale, MV Agusta F3 800, and a 60th-anniversary special Yamaha VMax.

All we can say is we're super impressed and just a tad bit envious of John! Fans, however, had the best responses to this video. Where one fan said, "Give me some man," another said, "Ek bike dede," and yet another fan wrote, "Omg.. what a collection man!!!"

On the work front, John Abraham will next be seen in the comedy, Pagalpanti, which stars a bunch of actors including Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. John will also star in a film that revolves around motorcycles.

John said in an interview, "A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I'm happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!"

