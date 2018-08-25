John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate to have a sequel?

bollywood

John Abraham and Aisha Sharma starrer Satyameva Jayate's emerging success at the box-office has made the makers to contemplate a sequel.

John Abraham's cop drama, Satyameva Jayate, has set the cash registers ringing - despite locking horns with Akshay Kumar's Gold, the Independence Day release has raked in over Rs 75 crore to date. Encouraged by the positive response to the vigilante action film that also features Manoj Bajpayee, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, we hear, are contemplating a sequel already. Abraham, who played Virendra Kumar Singh - a cop with an unorthodox style of seeking justice - will headline the second part too.



Considering his character was killed in the climax of the film, director Milap Zaveri and the producers are scouting for a script that can be a natural progression of the first outing while incorporating Abraham seamlessly in the proceedings. A trade source revealed, "John will definitely feature in the sequel to Satyameva Jayate.



After all, he was one of the pillars of the film. The makers may take a cue from Vaastav (1999), where Sanjay Dutt's character Raghu was killed by his mother, but the actor was then seen as Raghu's son in the sequel Hathyar (2002). Right now, the discussions are at a nascent stage. They have bounced the idea of a sequel off John, who has shown interest. The team is keeping it under wraps as they want to find the right script first. They will make an announcement when the time is right." The source added that it is yet undecided whether Bajpayee, who was seen as a morally upright officer in the drama, will find a place in the second instalment.

When mid-day reached out to Kumar, he confirmed, "We will plan a sequel for sure. We are currently looking at scripts." Though he admitted that reuniting with Zaveri is on the cards, Advani refused to divulge details about a possible sequel. "I am making four films with Milap, but the only thing I want to do right now is sending him for a long holiday as he has worked hard on the movie," he said.

